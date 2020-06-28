Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima seems to be teasing what looks like concept art for his upcoming title. He shared two images on Twitter, which a ResetEra user zoomed in on to find references to “Bridges” and “Landing Ship.” While some users have theorized that Kojima might be making Death Stranding 2, others think it could be a new game altogether.

Without further ado, check out the tweets below.

Here’s my way of designing new title w/Yoji. 1st we discuss the setting for each character, the background, the world, the color, the characteristics, the roles, the images, ideas and keyword going back&forth via E-mail. WFH & 20 mins direct discussion. Mostly texting via iPhone. pic.twitter.com/XCYpFwsQ6U — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 26, 2020

Working on the concept with listening to “OASIS” by Kitaro I recently bought. I(I used to have the vinyl) Love the illustration by Shusei Nagaoka. pic.twitter.com/hRLyZmnhe5 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 27, 2020

The words “Bridges” and “Landing Ship” can be seen by zooming in on the second image.

Death Stranding was a sales success for Kojima Productions, who recently revealed that its next project is in the planning stages. Kojima separately noted that a “big project” fell apart for his studio but declined to offer any further details. In the past, the developer has teased working on a horror project but shot down rumors of Kojima Productions acquiring rights to Silent Hills from Konami.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information. In the meanwhile, let us know what you think Kojima is working on.