For a while now, it’s been rather obvious that Electronic Arts will soon unveil EA Sports UFC 4. Thanks to the UFC itself, fans of the franchise now have more of a firm date to lean on. Apparently, EA’s next UFC entry will receive a formal unveiling later this week on Saturday, July 11th.

The UFC’s official Twitter account recently shared as much in a post promoting UFC 251. In the bottom left corner of a promo image, a EA Sports UFC 4 logo can be seen. Such a tag is accompanied by a note that reads: “Official Reveal.” See the post in question below:

At the time of writing, EA remains silent on the matter. However, the publisher does bear some responsibility for the word getting out prematurely. The first hint at EA Sports UFC 4 surfaced early in June, courtesy of a listing on the PlayStation Network. This listing featured the UFC 4 logo in the Twitter post above and teased the title’s “Community Feedback Environment.”

A bigger hint made the rounds via EA Sports UFC beta sign ups, which went live about a week after the PSN listing. The beta sign ups only made mention of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. Therefore, it remains to be seen how EA plans to handle a potential release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Hopefully, that much and more will be made clear when UFC 4 is officially unveiled later in the week.

[Source: UFC on Twitter via PlayStation Universe]