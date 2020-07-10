Well, the cat’s officially out of the bag. Earlier this month, Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito teased his role in a “huge” new game. It didn’t take long for Far Cry’s name to get tossed into the mix. While both Esposito and Ubisoft remain silent on the matter, a PlayStation Store leak has confirmed both Far Cry 6 and the actor’s part in it.

The information, now removed, recently went live via the Hong Kong version of the PlayStation Store. According to Eurogamer’s report on the matter, Esposito’s role is that of the dictator of Yara. Leaked key art for Far Cry 6, seen below, seems to suggest Cuba served as Ubisoft’s primary source of inspiration for this particular fictional country. Meanwhile, players step into the boots of a guerrilla fighter named Dani Rojas, who intends to overthrow the dictator.

Eurogamer notes that the PS Store description touted Far Cry 6 as the “largest Far Cry playground to date.” Players can expect to explore lush jungles and sandy beach locales. Yara’s capital city, Esperanza, will also sit center stage. The since-removed store listing further teased that players will “employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground.”

Akin to other cross-gen releases, customers who pick up Far Cry 6 on PS4 will receive an upgrade to the PS5 version free of charge. This will likely hold true for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X iterations, as well.

The PS Store listing suggests the game will launch on February 18, 2021. More concrete details are bound to surface this weekend, once Ubisoft streams its Ubisoft Forward digital event. The showcase will kick off with a pre-show on Sunday, July 12th at 11:00am PST. UbiForward proper is scheduled to begin not too long thereafter at 12:00pm PST.

[Source: PlayStation Store via Eurogamer, IGN]