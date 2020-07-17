Yes, you read the headline correctly. Ubisoft is rolling out details regarding new Prince of Persia content for the second time this year. And, again, it’s not in any way related to a full blown release on consoles and PC. Instead, fans can look forward to Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time… a “location-based VR Escape Room.” Yay?

This VR Escape Room project comes from the Ubisoft Düsseldorf team based in Düsseldorf, Germany. Earlier today, the studio showed off first look images of Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time. Check out a handful of screenshots in the Twitter post below:

We’re proud to present a first glimpse at our upcoming location-based VR Escape Room “Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time” available soon at a location near you. Head over to https://t.co/T1Iw6rX2hV for more details and check which locations are currently open. pic.twitter.com/qVemBGXgAy — Ubisoft Düsseldorf (@UbiDusseldorf) July 17, 2020

While the VR Escape Room supports HTC Vive, HTC Vive Pro, Oculus Rift, fans won’t have the option to bring home this particular experience. Only select venues around the world can even host Ubisoft’s Escape Games. The map of future locations listed on the official website suggests these games aren’t coming to North America, either. (Editor’s Note: And with the way the pandemic is going, good luck with international travel to go and play it.)

The Dagger of Time is set in the Prince of Persia trilogy, which includes Sands of Time, Warrior Within, The Two Thrones. The Escape Room sees players summoned by Kaileena to the Fortress of Time. Once there, Kaileena hands over a restored Dagger of Time, which allows players to reach the Hourglass Chamber and stop an evil Magi.

In co-op with up to four players, those who explore the Escape Room will solve puzzles by slowing, stopping, and rewinding time. It sounds fun enough, but it’s too bad the franchise has yet to return in full form.

As noted above, this doesn’t count as Ubisoft’s only recent return to the beloved IP. In March, a limited-time Blades of Persia event allowed fans to experience Prince of Persia-esque action in For Honor. Maybe one day Ubisoft will unleash details about the series that genuinely breeds excitement for console players looking for another . (The never-ending Sam Fisher cameos with no new Splinter Cell game seems to indicate this is unlikely to happen anytime soon, however.)

[Source: Ubisoft Düsseldorf on Twitter]