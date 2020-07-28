While we received news that the original soundtracks from the classic games would return mostly intact, Vicarious Visions had another secret up its sleeve for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. 37 new songs will be rounding out the soundtrack, adding to the 21 returning songs for a staggering 58-song soundtrack full of classic beats and new artists alike. Many a great song or artist has been discovered through the power of licensed video game soundtracks, so tearing up remade classic levels to all-new tracks should add a few new favorites to your playlist.
The added songs will bring a variety of genres, from old-school ‘90s rap and ska punk to international indie hits and up-and-coming artists. The news was revealed during a virtual concert/documentary called “Remastered” that premiered early today on the Noisey YouTube channel. You can check out the full 15-minute video below.
The new confirmed songs showcased in the virtual concert are:
- “Deathwire” by Rough Francis
- “South” by CHAII
- “Bass” by Merkules
- “Bloody Valentine” by Machine Gun Kelly
The end of the video confirms the full track listing, including all of the new songs. These are the new artists being added to the soundtrack:
- A Tribe Called Quest
- A. Swayze & the Ghosts
- Alex Lahey
- All Talk
- American Nightmare
- Backchat
- Baker Boy
- Billy Talent
- Black Prez ft. Kid Something
- CHAII
- Charlie Brown Jr.
- Cherry Kola
- Chick Norris
- Craig Craig ft. Icy Black
- Crush Effect ft. KARRA
- Destroy Boys
- DZ Deathrays
- FIDLAR
- JunkBunny
- Less Than Jake
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Merkules
- MxPx
- Pkew Pkew Pkew
- Reel Big Fish
- Rough Francis
- Screaming Females
- Skepta
- Spilt Milk
- Strung Out
- Sublime
- Super Best Frens Club
- The Ataris
- Token
- Tyrone Briggs
- Viagra Boys
- Zebrahead
They join the classic artists returning from the original soundtrack.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will feature all-new skaters being added alongside “current age” versions of the classic skaters from the original games. Vicarious Visions promises the game won’t have microtransactions at launch (unconfirmed if they’ll potentially be added later) and launches on September 4 at $39.99. There’s a Collector’s Edition version of the game that will include a custom Birdhouse skate deck for all the true Tony Hawk fans excited by the return of the beloved franchise. Preorders will get access to the Warehouse demo on August 14, ahead of the game’s September launch.