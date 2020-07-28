While we received news that the original soundtracks from the classic games would return mostly intact, Vicarious Visions had another secret up its sleeve for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. 37 new songs will be rounding out the soundtrack, adding to the 21 returning songs for a staggering 58-song soundtrack full of classic beats and new artists alike. Many a great song or artist has been discovered through the power of licensed video game soundtracks, so tearing up remade classic levels to all-new tracks should add a few new favorites to your playlist.

The added songs will bring a variety of genres, from old-school ‘90s rap and ska punk to international indie hits and up-and-coming artists. The news was revealed during a virtual concert/documentary called “Remastered” that premiered early today on the Noisey YouTube channel. You can check out the full 15-minute video below.

The new confirmed songs showcased in the virtual concert are:

“Deathwire” by Rough Francis

“South” by CHAII

“Bass” by Merkules

“Bloody Valentine” by Machine Gun Kelly

The end of the video confirms the full track listing, including all of the new songs. These are the new artists being added to the soundtrack:

A Tribe Called Quest

A. Swayze & the Ghosts

Alex Lahey

All Talk

American Nightmare

Backchat

Baker Boy

Billy Talent

Black Prez ft. Kid Something

CHAII

Charlie Brown Jr.

Cherry Kola

Chick Norris

Craig Craig ft. Icy Black

Crush Effect ft. KARRA

Destroy Boys

DZ Deathrays

FIDLAR

JunkBunny

Less Than Jake

Machine Gun Kelly

Merkules

MxPx

Pkew Pkew Pkew

Reel Big Fish

Rough Francis

Screaming Females

Skepta

Spilt Milk

Strung Out

Sublime

Super Best Frens Club

The Ataris

Token

Tyrone Briggs

Viagra Boys

Zebrahead

They join the classic artists returning from the original soundtrack.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will feature all-new skaters being added alongside “current age” versions of the classic skaters from the original games. Vicarious Visions promises the game won’t have microtransactions at launch (unconfirmed if they’ll potentially be added later) and launches on September 4 at $39.99. There’s a Collector’s Edition version of the game that will include a custom Birdhouse skate deck for all the true Tony Hawk fans excited by the return of the beloved franchise. Preorders will get access to the Warehouse demo on August 14, ahead of the game’s September launch.