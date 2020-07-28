NetherRealm Studios released Mortal Kombat 11 in spring 2019. Tradition suggests another Injustice entry is on the way, then. While the developer remains quiet on the matter, Tom Taylor, writer of the original tie-in comics, seems to be hinting at another batch of Injustice stories. If so, this could mean an Injustice 3 reveal is on the horizon.

Taylor took to Twitter yesterday afternoon, teasing fans with a couple of images. The letter “I” served as the first picture, while the letter “N” followed not too long thereafter. Both are white letters against a black background, designed in the same font as that of the Injustice logo. Quotes from the comics accompanied both images. See Taylor’s Twitter post below:

DC Comics editor Jessica Chen followed up with a post of her own, telling fans that whatever Taylor is teasing is “coming sooner than you think.” Just this morning, the writer confirmed that another “IN” tease will roll out sometime today.

If another run of Injustice comics is indeed what Taylor has in the works, it stands to reason an Injustice 3 reveal from NetherRealm can’t be too far off. Typically, the comics begin rolling out prior to the games, initially serving as prequel stories that fill in the gaps between releases. It remains to be seen when Taylor will fully unveil his new project. August seems a safe bet, though, since the DC FanDome Event goes live on August 22nd. In addition to comics, movie, and TV news, the digital showcase will feature WB Games-related announcements.

[Source: Tom Taylor on Twitter]