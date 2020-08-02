Following a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has confirmed that it’s in the process of adapting Ubisoft’s Beyond Good & Evil into a movie.

Detective Pikachu director Rob Letterman will helm the “hybrid live-action/animated feature” while Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin will serve has producers on behalf of Ubisoft Film & Television. According to the report, the Netflix adaptation is already in early development and the company is currently in search of writers to turn the game into a movie.

This announcement comes at an interesting time considering fans have been waiting for Beyond Good & Evil 2 since as far back as 2007, when rumors of a sequel starting making rounds. It wasn’t until 2017 that Ubisoft officially confirmed the title but it has reportedly been in development hell ever since.

Fans expected to see something at E3 2019 but were told that they’ll get an update “when the time is right.” In late 2019, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot revealed that the Beyond Good & Evil team had moved to an “ultra-modern,” 12 million euro studio in Montpellier, which he claimed was good news from a development standpoint.

“The quality of life in this region can be an asset to bring the best talent,” he said. “Montpellier is a very important world studio for us, which has shown the way to innovation thanks to Rayman. Our teams are currently working on Beyond Good and Evil 2, which is likely to have a major impact on video games.”

We won’t be surprised if Netflix’s Beyond Good & Evil ends up releasing before Beyond Good & Evil 2.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter]