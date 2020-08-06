Late in June, CD Projekt RED hosted its first Night City Wire, a special stream for Cyberpunk 2077-related news and updates. A second broadcast of this nature is scheduled to go live next week on Monday, August 10th at 9:00am PST. By tuning in to the Twitch stream, fans will learn more about Cyberpunk 2077’s lifepaths, weaponry, and some of the music that powers the adventure.

CD Projekt RED shared this news in the following post on the game’s official Twitter page:

Join us on Monday, August 10 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv for episode 2 of Night City Wire! This time we’ll share details about lifepaths, show you the types of weapons you will be using in the game, and discuss Refused’s transformation into SAMURAI! #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/n3LFFocbVI — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 6, 2020

Following recent news about how lifepaths will affect the experience in its entirety, it’s good to know more concrete information is on the horizon. Apparently, the lifepath a player chooses for V will prove so integral that even their relationships with other core characters may differ wildly from player to player.

The Night City Wire stream conducted in June was replete with fresh details. Notably, CD Projekt showed off first-look gameplay of the Braindance mechanic. This very same broadcast unveiled cursory details about Cyberpunk Edgerunners, an anime coming to Netflix in 2022 from Studio Trigger (Kill la Kill, Little Witch Academia).

Cyberpunk 2077 comes to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One later this fall on November 19th. Those who buy a copy on current-gen hardware can expect to receive an upgrade for a next-gen version free of charge.

[Source: Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitter]