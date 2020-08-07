DOOM Eternal’s first campaign expansion, The Ancient Gods: Part One, is currently in the works at id Software. During Bethesda’s QuakeCon at Home stream, the studio showcased a teaser of what the new content entails. More concrete details remain under wraps for the time being. However, a full reveal will go live later this month on August 27th at 2:00pm EST during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live.

Check out the teaser trailer for The Ancient Gods: Part One DLC in the video linked below:

A sequel to DOOM 2016, DOOM Eternal launched earlier this year to glowing reviews across the board. Critics and fans alike agreed the new entry built upon the 2016 iteration’s strong foundations, while treading new ground in its own right. Our review, which awarded it a 9.5 out of 10, especially lauded the stellar gameplay design and challenging combat loop, which keeps players in motion, utilizing different weapons and abilities for brutal demon kills.

The universal praise seems to have gone a long way, too. Upon release, DOOM Eternal broke the franchise’s opening weekend sales records. In the first three days, the new entry doubled the revenue of the 2016 adventure in the same time frame. It’s an impressive feat no doubt, especially for a franchise that’s nearly 30 years old, having both reinvented itself and stuck to its roots in a variety of ways.

DOOM Eternal is available digitally and at retail on the PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Bethesda recently confirmed the FPS title, along with The Elder Scrolls Online, will also make its way to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Those who already own the shooter on a current-gen platform will receive access to a free next-gen upgrade. There’s no timeframe for the launch of the next-gen versions, but players can play via backwards compatibility while they wait.

[Source: Bethesda Softworks]