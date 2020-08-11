After years of rumor and speculation, 2K Games finally announced its plans for the future of BioShock late last year. To revitalize the beloved franchise, the publisher opened Cloud Chamber. Details about the project are presently scarce, and fans won’t step foot in another lighthouse for quite a long time. However, a new job listing suggests the direction Cloud Chamber may take the series in. Apparently, said direction involves the creation of a “new and fantastical world.”

DSOGaming spotted several job postings for Cloud Chamber online, a number of which make note of a new world. For instance, a blurb under the “What You Will Do” section for the Senior Cinematic Animator position reads: “We want you to help us breathe life into a new and fantastical world.” Postings for the Senior Gameplay/AI Animator and Lead Environment Modeler feature similar wording.

Other job listings mention a few more intriguing pieces of information. The Senior Cinematic Artist posting, for example, notes the fourth entry boasts “a team of storied BioShock veterans,” alongside newcomers who are fans of the series. It also seems Cloud Chamber will continue BioShock’s tradition of seamlessly flowing between cinematic scenes and gameplay. “In BioShock, narrative moments blend seamlessly and dramatically into captivating gameplay scenarios,” another blurb reads.

Finally, this same posting asks that a Cinematic Artist bring Wes Anderson-like “precision and panache” to camera positioning and movements. This seems a tall order considering Anderson’s acclaim as a director, which earned him a Best Achievement in Directing nomination at the 2015 Oscars for The Grand Budapest Hotel. Suffice it to say, the next BioShock, regardless of its setting, could prove quite ambitious.

[Source: Cloud Chamber via DSOGaming]