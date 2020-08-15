The NPD Group has released its sales report for the month of July 2020, revealing that Sucker Punch Production’s Ghost of Tsushima was the best-selling title in the United States.

Ghost of Tsushima launched on July 17th and instantly became the fifth best-selling game of 2020 in the U.S. to date. It is also now the fastest-selling Sucker Punch title, and has achieved the fourth highest launch month dollar sales in U.S. history for a Sony-published game.

For Sony, Ghost of Tsushima trails behind The Last of Us Part II in the U.S. The Naughty Dog title is the third best-selling game of 2020 to date, and is already the sixth best-selling game for the 12-month period ended July 2020 despite releasing in June. The Last of Us II‘s lifetime dollar sales are now the third highest for a Sony-published game in U.S. history, behind only Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War. The game is on course to surpass both these titles.

July’s top 20 games in the U.S. are as follows:

Ghost of Tsushima Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Paper Mario: The Origami King The Last of Us Part II Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ring Fit Adventure Mortal Kombat 11 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Rainbow Six Siege New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe MLB The Show 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Need for Speed: Heat Marvel’s Spider-Man Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Call of Duty: Black Ops III

[Source: Mat Piscatella]