Rockstar Games is reportedly working on its next major Grand Theft Auto project, GTA 6. Though it could be a while before the title sees the light of day, the internet never misses a chance to guess details about the setting and story. If an updated domain name is anything to go by, it seems possible the next GTA adventure could transport players back Vice City. Interestingly, the domain name in question doesn’t merely concern another Vice City-set entry. It directly references a potential Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Online.

Reddit user cmputerguy spotted the updated domain name on website who.is. Apparently, Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive originally registered gtavicecityonline.com several years ago in late 2009. A renewal from earlier this year secures the URL in place until November 2021. Of course, it’s also possible Take-Two is simply maintaining the URL as a precaution. After all, the publisher has been sitting on the domain for nearly 11 years now. Thus, fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet.

See a screenshot of the listing below:

That a future Grand Theft Auto entry may feature an incredibly involved online component would come as no surprise. GTA Online for GTA V has been nothing short of a success story. No doubt it’s proven an instrumental part of the title’s unstoppable success, which amounts to 135 million units sold. Both will make the leap to next-gen as well, with both GTA V and GTA Online coming to PS5 sometime next year, which doesn’t exactly bode well for a potential Vice City Online releasing just yet.

Rockstar hasn’t offered any concrete updates about where it plans to take the franchise next. However, a report from Kotaku earlier this year claims the studio first plans to release a “moderately sized” GTA 6. After launch, Rockstar could begin expanding upon the project’s offerings with “regular updates.” Kotaku’s report alleges that such a supposed shift in development represents Rockstar’s attempt to drastically change its in-house crunch culture. Neither the studio nor Take-Two has addressed these claims as of yet.

[Source: Who.is, Reddit via GamingBolt]