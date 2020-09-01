This past weekend came with the news that actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for his role as King T’Challa, the Black Panther from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died at the age of 43 from a colon cancer diagnosis that was previously unknown to the general public. Though unconnected and planned before Boseman’s death, the Fortnite and Marvel crossover event has brought forth a massive Black Panther monument that feels like the perfect dedication to the once and forever King of Wakanda.

Part of the continued changing topography of the Fortnite island, one of the many new additions is the towering statue of the Black Panther spirit that represents Wakanda. A potential touchdown zone for those looking to get away from the madness that is dropping down at Castle Doom, the Black Panther monument is detailed and a sight to behold. If you’re looking to land and pay your respects, head just west of Misty Meadow to find the statue. The monument even has special ambient music for those nearby.

The inclusion of the statue is just a bit of serendipity, not a planned monument to honor the actor who portrayed the icon. According to a statement from Epic received by Kotaku, the statue is a mere coincidence but still serves as a proper memorial for Boseman. “As with the rest of the world, we were greatly saddened to learn of the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther monument arrived this morning as part of a previously-planned narrative for the new Chapter 2 – Season 4 season.”

Honestly, I’ve not cared for Fortnite before this point but the Marvel content is really making me feel the FOMO. I jumped in today specifically to take a gander at the statue and it’s every bit as impressive as it looks in photos. Download Fortnite for free and check it out today if you need a place to properly say goodbye to the MCU’s Black Panther.