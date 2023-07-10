Black Panther Game Developer Announced by EA Alongside First Details

Electronic Arts has announced that its Black Panther game will be developed by a newly-established studio. Cliffhanger Games is a triple-A studio based in Seattle, that will team up with Marvel Games to develop a third-person, single-player Black Panther game — not to be confused with Skydance’s Black Panther and Captain America project.

EA’s Black Panther will be a story-driven adventure

EA has promised an “expansive and reactive world” of Wakanda, which will be a “rich” superhero sandbox. The narrative-focused, action-adventure game boasts a team of industry veterans.

Cliffhanger is led by Kevin Stephens, who previously worked on Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor at Monolith Productions. He is joined by developers who have games like God of War and Call of Duty in their portfolio.

“We want our game to enable players to feel what it’s like to be worthy of the Black Panther mantle in unique, story-driven ways, and we want Cliffhanger Games to empower everyone on our team as we collaborate to bring this amazing world to life,” Stephens said in a press release.

EA’s Black Panther is currently in early development, and it’ll be a while before it sees the light of day. Cliffhanger has already begun hiring for the project.