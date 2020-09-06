Running With Scissors, Hyperstrange, and CreativeForge Games have announced POSTAL: Brain Damaged, an over-the-top first-person shooter for consoles and PC.

The companies promised POSTAL‘s signature dark humor, violence, and “crazy ass” weapons.

“They just don’t make badass shooters like they used to,” said Running With Scissors’ Vince Desi. “Brain Damaged takes the torch from all the pretenders while excreting everything fans want to see from the series that once birthed ‘The Worst Game Ever (Trademark).’ The Dude is back and dirtier than ever!”

Check out an official overview and announcement trailer below.

One too many hits on the head. One too many hits on the pipe. One too many shootouts ending in carnage. And there we go – brain damage. That’s the only explanation for what’s happening to the POSTAL Dude. All of a sudden, he’s in an asylum full of freaks. The Big Bad Nurse has been handing out some really funky meds turning the patients and the orderlies into lewd, blood-thirsty maniacs. Is this some crazy nightmare, or is it the twisted reality?

Key features:

Classic, high-paced FPS gameplay with fluid movement

Postal signature crude, dark humor, satire, and glorification of violence

Crazy-ass weaponry, power-ups, and props

Stage-based, old-school single-player shooter campaign

Plot twists!

Plot holes!

More glorification of violence

POSTAL: Brain Damaged will be out sometime in 2021. We know the game will release on “consoles” but Running With Scissors has yet to reveal which consoles it’s referring to.

