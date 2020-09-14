During last week’s Ubisoft Forward, the publisher showcased Immortals: Fenyx Rising, formally known as Gods & Monsters. Since then, a much longer gameplay reveal has gone live, clocking in at over an hour long. The gameplay walks viewers through all that Immortals: Fenyx Rising has on offer, including puzzles, combat, and exploration.

Ubisoft’s News Team of Chris Watters and Youssef Maguid hosted the live stream, accompanied by Product Manager Clémence Nogrix. The stream content properly begins at about the 10:44 mark in the following video:

One quick look at the game in action and it’s easy to see why Immortals is considered a mixture of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The AC Odyssey comparison especially makes sense given that it and Immortals share the same developer, Ubisoft Quebec.

In exploring Immortals’ Ancient Greek setting, players will assume the role of the titular character, Fenyx. This player-created hero counts among the lowest tier of soldiers–a sword bearer. However, that is not all they’re destined to be. Upon becoming shipwrecked on a strange island, Fenyx meets the Greek God Hermes, who informs him or her about a prophecy. In short, the prophecy foretells of Fenyx tackling one main objective, protecting the Greek Gods from a formidable threat known as Typhon. Apparently, Ubisoft Quebec aims to craft an epic tale with this particular adventure, which Prometheus and Zeus will narrate.

Ubisoft plans to release Immortals: Fenyx Rising on December 3rd for the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms.