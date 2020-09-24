Nielsen company SuperData Research has published its monthly digital games market report for August 2020, which reveals that Horizon Zero Dawn‘s PC launch was “nearly as large as The Witcher III: Wild Hunt‘s.”

That’s quite a feat for the former PlayStation-exclusive, which ended up selling 716K units in its launch month. This puts Horizon Zero Dawn‘s PC launch “significantly” above Assassin’s Creed Odyssey‘s, and above Death Stranding‘s PC launch. The Hideo Kojima title sold 477K units in July 2020, eight months after it released on the PS4.

“After the success of Horizon on PC, Sony has already stated that it is looking into bringing other PlayStation exclusives to computers,” noted SuperData. This was first highlighted in Sony’s corporate report in late August, in which the company said that it will “explore expanding our first-party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability.” The company believes that this will also attract more players to PlayStation.

“SIE aims to achieve robust revenue growth by accelerating the virtuous cycle that has been established for the PlayStation Platform,” reads the report. “This entails increasing active users and play time, enhancing network services and reinforcing content IP so that consumers select PlayStation as their platform of choice. Targeted outcomes include growth in active users, stronger retention and a shorter cash conversion cycle, from which expanded cash flow can be expected.”

Sony hasn’t revealed which titles it’s currently considering for a PC release, but rumor has it that Bloodborne is one of them.

[Source: SuperData]