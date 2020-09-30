Two completely different experiences are being added to the PlayStation Plus line-up for October 2020. On October 6th, PS Plus subscribers will gain access to EA’s racer Need for Speed Payback and Dontnod Entertainment’s horror adventure Vampyr. Both titles will remain on the service until November 2nd.

EA launched Need for Speed Payback in late 2017 on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Ghost Games developed the title, which counted as the long-running franchise’s 23rd entry. In Payback, players cruise the streets of Fortune Valley, a known haven for corrupt gamblers, and assume the role of one of three characters–all of whom come with their own set of skills. Payback’s high-octane action, customizable vehicles, and open world of events is sure to keep many racing fans busy for a long while.

Vampyr takes next month’s PS Plus line-up to London in 1918, post-World War I but during the era of the Spanish Flu. A third-person action-RPG, Vampyr places players in the shoes of a doctor who turns into a vampire. As one would expect, the doctor’s unique circumstances present quite the conundrum. Does he embrace his newfound dark side and feed on London’s sickly denizens, or does the good doctor work to save the populace in spite of his condition? That much is entirely up to the player’s discretion.

PS Plus subscribers who have yet to obtain September 2020’s freebies—PUBG and Street Fight V–would do will to act fast. They’ll exit the service next week on October 5th. Again, Need for Speed Payback and Vampyr become available on October 6th and last until November 2nd.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]