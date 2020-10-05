God of War director Cory Barlog has put a damper on fan expectations by denying that he’s teasing a new game.

Speculations were running wild after hawk-eyed Twitter users noticed that Barlog updated his profile. They assumed that he may be hinting at a new project because his cover photo, profile photo, and location are all space-themed, and Santa Monica Studio was once rumored to be working on a sci-fi project.

ComicBook.com published an article covering the conversation, prompting Barlog to respond with the following:

To be fair to the fans, there were unsubstantiated reports earlier this year that Eric Williams – the developer who built Kratos – will be directing the next God of War and Barlog will be working on the long-rumored sci-fi IP.

First tweet of the new decade. Eric Williams. Remember that name. — Cory Barlog (@corybarlog) January 1, 2020

It also doesn’t help that Barlog teased the recently-revealed God of War Ragnarok via Twitter over a year ago, which only a few of us noticed (PSLS included). Later in 2019, Barlog published a mysterious tweet and gave his profile a space-themed makeover, so it’s hard not to wonder if this all means something.

Since Barlog has denied that he’s teasing a new game, there’s nothing to speculate on further. However, we won’t be surprised if he’s simply trying to throw fans off.

What do our readers think? Is Barlog genuinely teasing something and throwing fans off or are we looking too much into it?