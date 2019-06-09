Redditor Kayfriso has discovered that the first letters from a series of tweets published by Cory Barlog on God of War‘s first anniversary spell out “Ragnarok is coming.” The tweets are over a month old so Kayfriso’s efforts are commendable, especially since this discovery gives some credence to a previous teaser as well as the game’s ending.

On April 15, 2019, a God of War dynamic theme was released to celebrate the game’s anniversary and players quickly began looking for clues. Their efforts bore fruit when it was discovered that a series of runes engraved on Kratos’ boat translate to “Ragnarok is coming.”

The God of War director is aware that the cryptic tease in his tweets has been discovered and instead of dismissing any potential rumors, his official response was merely an emoji.

You can check out the full thread from April by clicking through the tweet below:

Reminiscing about how crazy the last 6 yrs has been so I thought I would create a GOW BTS THREAD of photos + thoughts. Buckle up, gonna’ be long. It all started out as scribbles and notes on a board and a stack of note cards. Big board image is an early breakdown of the story. pic.twitter.com/a1iZB0SllK — Cory Barlog #Raising Kratos (@corybarlog) April 21, 2019

We’re not holding our breath for DLC but the tease does get our hopes up for something new. Is Barlog teasing a standalone expansion or a sequel? Your guess is as good as ours!

Sony isn’t attending E3 2019 so we don’t expect to hear anything during the event. However, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more information.

