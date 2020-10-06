The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta kicks off this weekend, letting players get their hands on the multiplayer ahead of its November 13th launch and giving Treyarch plenty of opportunity to tweak, adjust, and fix things before release. Here’s everything you need to know about the next two weekends, how you can get access, and what you’ll be playing.

When is the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Beta?

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta will take place over two weekends (October 8-12, October 15-19), though availability throughout that window will be staggered.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Beta Weekend 1 – PS4 Exclusive

October 8-9 : Early access on PS4 for preorders

: Early access on PS4 for preorders October 10-12: Open beta for all PS4 players

Pre-load is available now for preorders, however, open beta players won’t be able to download the application until October 10th. PlayStation Plus is not required to take part in the beta.

Servers will go live at 10 am PST October 8th and run continuously until 10 am PST on October 12th, though Treyarch is free to adjust the schedule.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Beta Weekend 2 – All Platforms (w/ crossplay)

October 15-16 : All PS4 players; Early access for Xbox and PC preorders

: All PS4 players; Early access for Xbox and PC preorders October 17-19: Open beta for all players

PS4 players can keep the same beta application from weekend 1 and play freely during weekend 2. Full crossplay during weekend 2 means players will compete across platforms and can team up with friends no matter where they play.

Xbox Live Gold is required for Xbox players.

Servers will go live at 10 am PST October 15th and run continuously until 10 am PST on October 19th, though Treyarch is free to adjust the schedule.

What’s in the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Beta?

The beta will feature even more content and improvements over the open PS4 alpha that recently took place. The alpha application can be deleted, as the beta is an all new file. Here’s what’s confirmed to be in the beta:

Traditional 6v6 modes

12v12 Combined Arms

Brand-new 40-player mode, Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

A selection of the game’s Multiplayer maps set in distinct global locations during the Cold War

Beta-specific levelling system (loadout items, new weaponry, Field Upgrades, Scorestreaks unlocked by earning XP)

Frequent updates

A few surprises

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Beta Rewards

If you play the beta and reach level 10, you’ll unlock the Mutual Animosity SMG weapon blueprint in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War at launch. Blueprints have unique cosmetic appearances, and a specific configuration of attachments available without having to level the weapon up. As you level the weapon, you can swap unlocked attachments and retain the unique appearance of the gun.

[Source: Activision]