NetherRealm Studios’ Ed Boon has said that the developer “hit pause” on Mileena in Mortal Kombat 11 because of overwhelming fan demand. The team wanted to “create an appreciation” for the character.

“We hit pause on Mileena just to create an appreciation, but we had no idea it would be this intense,” Boon said during the New York Comic-Con (via Event Hubs). “For years we were getting pounded by messages of ‘I want to see Mileena again,’ and we wanted to stretch that out.”

Boon deliberately teased fans by announcing that they’ll never see Mileena in Mortal Kombat 11. He said that he wouldn’t tease players like that if Mileena wasn’t eventually making her way to the roster.

“It was a big build up and we played with it a little bit,” Boon continued. “Eventually we knew we’d be releasing a video like we did and just let the floodgates loose. That’s what we witnessed was this pent up anticipation for Mileena, and all of a sudden online we saw the results of it.”

Boon said in a previous interview that he was messing with his followers who demanded that Mileena be added to the roster 100 times a day.

Mileena, Rambo, and Rain will headline Mortal Kombat 11’s Kombat Pack 2. You’ll be able to play as the characters on November 17th. The pack will cost $14.99. Those who don’t have the game can pick up MK11 Ultimate for $59.99, which includes Kombat Packs 1 and 2.

Which fighter are our readers looking forward to the most?

[Source: Event Hubs]