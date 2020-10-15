If you’ve been experiencing trouble accessing the PlayStation Network or are running into errors on your PlayStation 4 then fret not; it’s not just you. Sony released a hefty update for the console earlier, following which users reported a number of issues, including disappearing friends list, failure to access multiplayer games, difficulty launching games, and PS Plus subscriptions not being recognized.

There’s an entire Reddit megathread dedicated to this discussion, so if you’re not sure whether your issue is related to the latest update or not, head over there.

Over on Twitter, Ask PlayStation acknowledged that PSN is currently experiencing issues. At the time of this writing, Sony’s engineers are still working to resolve them

We’re aware users are experiencing difficulties accessing specific functions of PlayStation Network at this time. We’re currently investigating. Thank you for your patience. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) October 14, 2020

The PSN service status page shows that users are currently experiencing issues with Gaming and Social, and PS Video. All other services are up and running, including Account Management, PS Now, PS Store, and PS Music.

“You may have some difficulty launching games, applications or online features,” reads a notice. “Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”

Are our readers experiencing any issues outside of the ones that most users have listed online? If yes, share details with us below. Make sure to contact Sony for further assistance as well.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information on PSN’s status.