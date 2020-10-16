Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has officially gone gold. The title is, thus, content complete and ready to be printed on discs, with about a month to spare before launch.

Ubisoft announced the news this morning in the following post on the franchise’s official Twitter page:

We’re extremely proud to share that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has gone gold! On behalf of everyone working on the game, we can’t wait to see how your own Viking saga unfolds. Your journey to glory starts on November 10. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/jeAcOSMHO3 — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) October 16, 2020

Ubisoft Montréal, the team behind 2017’s AC Origins, headed up the newest entry. AC Valhalla will see players navigate the end of the ninth century, a period when Norse tribes were setting sail for England. While the English fuss over divided kingdoms, the player character Eivor must find a place to lay down new roots. The goal is to build a prosperous settlement, all while leading raiding parties and partaking in massive skirmishes.

Like Odyssey before it, player-choice and the relationships that spawn from said choices should prove significant to the overall experience. And given recent previews, including our own six-hour hands-on time with it, it seems AC Valhalla strikes a good balance between returning to its own roots and doubling down on RPG elements that continue to pervade the series.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla sets sail for the PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on November 10th. The latest entry will hit PS5 shortly thereafter on the console’s launch day. Players who pick up a copy on current-gen consoles will be eligible for a next-gen upgrade free of charge.

[Source: Assassin’s Creed on Twitter]