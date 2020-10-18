Looks Like DualSense Controllers Are Already Out in the Wild

Days after we learned that Sony plans to ship PlayStation 5’s accessories two weeks ahead of launch, photos of DualSense‘s shipment and box have made their way online. A Reddit user found the controller listed for sale on Facebook marketplace for $100, and a Twitter user shared a photo of the peripheral in Walmart’s stock.

Check out the images below.

Dualsense controller shipment just arrived at Walmart pic.twitter.com/kJVilgXcLj — Marlon Gaming Nation (@GamesAndWario) October 16, 2020

News of Sony shipping PS5 accessories early came via users who reported receiving an official email informing them of the launch date change, and reminding them of their preorder. It reads:

Great news! We are excited to be shipping PS5 accessories early! The new launch date of your preorder item(s) will now be 10/30/2020. If you’d like to keep your preorder reservation, no additional action is required at this time. We will send you a reminder email in a few days to confirm your payment and shipping details so that we may charge your card prior to shipping the item to you. Make sure to double check your shipping and payment information is correct in the next few days. And if you preordered your items while signed in, you will need to be signed in to modify your details. Thank you for being such a valued PlayStation consumer!

Several stores including Target have already updated the release date.

Did any of our readers receive the aforementioned email?

