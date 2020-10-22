Capcom’s vice president of digital platforms and marketing, William Yagi-Bacon, has confirmed that Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will support 4K and 60 frames-per-second with ray tracing off. The game will also support up to 120 fps with ray tracing off, but Bacon didn’t have more details on this.

If you wish to turn ray tracing on, you’ll get 4K/30fps and 1080p/60fps.

“That’s all I can share for now,” wrote Bacon. “Expect previews/reviews in the coming weeks. We’re only three weeks away from launch!”

When a user asked if 120 fps will be offered alongside a resolution lower than 4K, Bacon said that he had “no idea” and reiterated that members of the press will be able to talk about the resolutions and frame rates in due course.

“At this point, let’s just wait for the preview/review cycle and have press folks speak to it,” he added. “I only wanted to confirm the existence of 4K/60 mode since that question kept popping up here and on social media.”

Capcom has previously said that Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will take full advantage of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and “tailor the options to your preferred gameplay experience.” “The PS5 version even uses the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers to let you feel the tension of battle in the tips of your fingers.”

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will release digitally on November 10th for Xbox Series X and November 12th for PS5. A physical version will release on December 1st.

[Source: ResetEra]