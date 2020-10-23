Free-to-play action-MMO War Thunder has a big month ahead of it once this one comes to an end. In mid-November, developer Gaijin Entertainment plans to unleash the “New Power” content update across all platforms. Better still, native versions of the MMO on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will drop at that time.

Gaijin Entertainment shared the news in a teaser trailer for the “New Power” update. Check it out in the following video:

The forthcoming “New Power” content update will introduce a new version of the Dagor Engine. As a result, most visuals will receive improvements; this even includes smaller details like the way grass is crushed under tanks. Moreover, thanks to DLSS technology support, War Thunder’s picture should appear “smoother and clearer.” Gaijin has further teased that “New Power” will debut the arrival of “blue-water naval power and a lot of other surprises.”

With regards to native versions of the title on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, players can anticipate 4K resolution at a steady 60fps. And, yes, cross-play across all platforms will remain intact, Gaijin Entertainment confirmed. Those who aim to continue playing War Thunder on PS4 and Xbox One are also in for a treat next month. All of the content in “New Power,” as well as a number of visual enhancements, will be reflected on current-gen consoles, too. The developer will unleash additional details about the update and native next-gen iterations in the weeks ahead.

War Thunder is available to play now on the PS4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Gaijin Entertainment via Gematsu]