Earlier this month, Japanese media outlets and influencers were given hands-on time with the PlayStation 5. Meanwhile, there have been no hints as to when Western media would receive similar opportunities. It seems the days of wondering when new impressions of the console will arrive is pretty much at an end. At least some media outlets are finally getting their hands on Sony’s next-gen hardware.

Jeff Bakalar, video editor at CNET and co-host of The Giant Beastcast, tweeted out a gif this morning of a boxed PlayStation 5, presumably sitting on the floor of his home or work space. See Bakalar’s Twitter post in the link below:

Good morning everyone. I can officially confirm the PS5 does in fact come in a box. This will be the end of my coverage for the day. Thank you pic.twitter.com/9vSVAXyIch — Jeff Bakalar (@jeffbakalar) October 23, 2020

Who else may have received the hardware isn’t known just yet. What also remains a mystery for the time being is when exactly media will begin sharing their thoughts. It’ll especially be interesting to see what Sony allows the coverage to include. For example, Japanese media did not see the system’s UI or Create Button features. Since the User Experience has since been shown off, might Sony offer more leeway in this regard? We’ll find out soon enough.

PlayStation 5 hits stores in the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. The new hardware launches in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa one week later on November 19th.

[Source: Jeff Bakalar on Twitter]