Immortals: Fenyx Rising, the game formally known as Gods & Monsters, has officially gone gold. Thus, the title is feature complete and ready for manufacturing with over a month to spare before its December release.

Ubisoft shared the news in the following Twitter post on Fenyx Rising’s account:

We’re incredibly excited to announce that #ImmortalsFenyxRising has gone GODLY! Your heroic adventure to save the gods & take on mythical monsters starts on December 3. pic.twitter.com/li1qngGjJ0 — Immortals Fenyx Rising (@FenyxRising) October 26, 2020

It may seem as though things wrapped pretty quickly in relation to the launch date, but it’s worth remembering that Ubisoft delayed the adventure by several months. Last year, on the heels of disappointing sales for The Division 2 and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Ubisoft pushed back three major projects. Immortals: Fenyx Rising, some may recall, was originally slated for a February 2020 launch. After its recent re-reveal, it appears everything is back on track.

In other related news, Ubisoft confirmed that several cross-gen titles will take full advantage of next-gen. With regards to Immortals: Fenyx Rising, players can expect 4K resolution at 60FPS on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The same goes for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, and For Honor. Meanwhile, Rainbow Six Siege will run 4K at 120FPS.

In Immortals: Fenyx Rising, players will assume the role of a winged demigod named Fenyx, who embark on a quest to save the Greek pantheon from a curse. Along the way, Fenyx will combat mythological beasts, solve mind-bending puzzles, and learn powers known only to the Gods themselves.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising lands on December 3rd for the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Stadia, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms. There’s a free demo available through Stadia; all you need is a Google account to access it.

