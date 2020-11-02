People Can Fly’s fourth Outriders broadcast, “Expeditions,” is scheduled to go live in a few days on November 5th at 9:00am PST. Those interested in learning more about the co-op experience can tune in on the game’s official YouTube page or publisher Square Enix’s Twitch channel. During the stream, the developer plans to unveil “exciting new announcements,” which will include details about the title’s post-campaign content.

Square Enix and People Can Fly teased what to expect from the stream in the following video:

As noted in the above video, endgame content won’t be the sole focus of the forthcoming stream. Outriders Broadcast #4 will also take a look at how players will be able perfect their own personal build. Moreover, the Technomancer is set to receive a deeper dive as part of People Can Fly’s “final class spotlight.”

Outriders is a three-player co-op title that will boast a total of four classes, all of which have been previously shown off. The four player classes include: Devastator, Pyromancer, Trickster, and the recently unveiled Technomancer.

In addition to Outriders, People Can Fly has a team that’s hard at work on another project. The company’s New York-based crew presently has its hands full with a “groundbreaking action-adventure game,” set to release at an unspecified time for next-gen consoles and PC. David Grijns, Head of the New York studio, and Creative Director Roland Lesterlin are leading development on the mysterious new venture.

Outriders launches early next year on February 2, 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

[Source: People Can Fly via Gematsu]