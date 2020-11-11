In December 2019, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema pencilled in the Mortal Kombat reboot film’s due date for January 15, 2021. Because of uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, such a theatrical release date is no longer on the docket. In fact, according to one of the movie’s producers, a launch day isn’t currently scheduled at all. As a result, fans should not hold their breath for a trailer anytime soon, either.

Producer Todd Garner relayed the information to curious fans in a Twitter thread yesterday. Garner told inquiring fans the following,

Well, I thought by the casts’ social media you would’ve figured out we’re shooting a few more days. We’d always planned for it & thought we’d do it in March. The pandemic had other plans. We won’t have a release date for the movie until theaters re-open. Same for trailer. — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) November 10, 2020

Mortal Kombat doesn’t count as the first video game adaptation to be affected by the pandemic. Last month, MGM delayed the Alicia Vikander-starring Tomb Raider indefinitely. Again, ongoing doubts about when movie theaters worldwide will be able to open is what led to such a decision.

In other Mortal Kombat news, fans of the franchise have new Mortal Kombat 11 content to look forward next week. Come November 17th, NetherRealm will roll out Kombat Pack 2 for $14.99, which adds Mileena, Rain, and Rambo to the roster. That same day will see the release of MK11 Ultimate, a $60 package that includes MK11, Kombat Packs 1 and 2, and the Aftermath expansion. The latter bit of content launched earlier this year as a story expansion that explores the time-shifting MK11 tale even further.

[Source: Todd Garner on Twitter via Bloody Disgusting]