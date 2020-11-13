On December 17th, Team Ninja plans to unleash the final DLC expansion, “The First Samurai,” for Nioh 2. That naturally means the title will be ready to get the “collection” treatment. As such, Team Ninja intends to follow through with just that and more. Come February 5, 2021, four different releases will launch in celebration of the Nioh series. One is Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition on PS4. The other three all concern PlayStation 5 remasters.

In February, fans and newcomers will be able to grab Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition and Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition on PS5. As you can imagine, these Complete Editions will come packed with the base games and all of their respective DLC offerings. In addition, the studio intends to roll out The Nioh Collection on PS5, boasting both games and every piece of DLC across the series.

All of the Nioh experiences on Sony’s new hardware will run 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second, according to a PS Blog post from Creative Director Tom Lee. Players can expect “ultra-fast load times,” too, as well as save transfers from PS4 to PS5.

Fans who already own Nioh 2 on PS4 have two optional upgrade paths:

Players that own Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition on PS4 can upgrade to Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition on PS5 at no additional cost.

Players that own Nioh 2 on PS4 can upgrade to the base game – Nioh 2 Remastered on PS5, and receive the PS5 version of any DLC expansions they own on PS4.

Of course, those who own the title on disc for PS4 will also need to own a PS5 with a disc drive to take advantage of the above upgrade options.

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition hits PS4 on February 5, 2021. Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition, Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition, and The Nioh Collection lands on PS5 that very same day. All of the above will be available to preorder on PSN on Friday, November 20th at midnight local time.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]