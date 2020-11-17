Sony has rolled out the PlayStation 5‘s first post-launch System Software Update. It’s a minor one, though, so nothing new or exciting is entering the picture. Still, the update itself, marked as Version 20.02-02.25.00, is mandatory. Thankfully, the update won’t take long to download and install, given it only weighs 868MB.

As is often the case with these minor updates, Sony does not go out of its way to offer specifics. Thus, clicking on the update’s “Details” tab will only reveal that “this system software update improves system performance.” Standard stuff.

Users have reported a handful of problems since the console began arriving in homes late last week. One notable issue concerns a strange buzzing sound that owners of both SKUs (Blu-ray Drive and Digital Edition) are experiencing. Apparently, the buzzing is so loud for some users that it can be heard from eight feet away. While this is not an issue that every user is encountering, it doesn’t seem isolated to only a few people. As such, perhaps the new System Software Update tackles this particular problem? We may very well find out soon enough.

Sony released PlayStation 5 last week in North America and Japan. The company’s new hardware arrives in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa later this week on November 19th. Customers in Malaysia and the Philippines can look forward to the console launching in December, while an Indonesian release is on track for the early part of 2021.

European customers in the UK, Italy, and Spain may want to keep an eye on Amazon EU come launch day. Reportedly, the online retailer will have stock available to order on November 19th at 12:00pm GMT.