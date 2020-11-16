Residents in Europe who were unable to secure a PlayStation 5 preorder may want to keep a close eye on Amazon EU come launch day. Reportedly, the online retailer will have limited stock available to order on Thursday, November 19th for the UK, Italy, and Spain. Orders are scheduled to go live that day at 12:00pm GMT.

Video Games Chronicle reported the news, which comes by way of a couple of Twitter users who received emails from Amazon. In addition to the confirmation of limited stock and the time slot noted above, the message from Amazon reads in part, “we will make every effort to deliver all orders as soon as possible. If you order, we will email you with an estimated delivery date. However, this may be subject to change.”

Given the limited quantity, securing a PS5 order on Amazon in the UK, Italy, and Spain is not a guarantee. Still, it could very well be the best bet some people have come launch day. Getting a PS5 in general has proven a difficult task across the board. This especially holds true when considering the sheer number of scalpers who are buying multiple consoles at once, then hawking them online well above the market price.

Sony released PlayStation 5 late last week in North America and Japan. The new console arrives in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa on November 19th. Fans in Malaysia and the Philippines can expect Sony’s new hardware to land in December, while an Indonesian launch is scheduled for early 2021.

If you haven’t picked up a PS5 yet and are still on the fence about trying to preorder, you can read our full review of the console as well as our analysis of whether or not it’s worth it to get the new system right away.

[Source: Twitter (1), (2) via Video Games Chronicle]