In line with its recent history, Sony wants the PlayStation 5 to be on the market for at least seven years before it introduces its next console. At least that’s what SIE CEO Jim Ryan suggested during an interview with GQ magazine UK.

Ryan didn’t imply that this was set in stone, but said that Sony is “really positive” about the PS5’s future over the next “five, six, seven” years. “After that, who knows?” he continued. “I think the cloud will probably become more important over the course of the next few years, even though there are still business model and technology challenges. As that happens we’re continuing our studies and our investment and looking at this very carefully.”

In the same interview, Ryan pointed out that a lot of analysts predicted that consoles will near their end by 2020, but that didn’t quite happen.

“It seems that I’ve spent most of my life at PlayStation listening to people tell me that this generation is going to be the last one because something else is going to make the console model redundant,” he added. “I’m sure these people are really wise and really intelligent but to date they haven’t been correct.”

Elsewhere, Ryan reiterated that PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus are important services and although Sony is currently focused on the PS5 and its games, it doesn’t that mean the company isn’t “thinking deeply about our services and figuring out some quite interesting stuff that’ll get its own moment in the limelight.”

[Source: GQ]