Metro Exodus is already a technically stunning game, but 4A Games aims to push the shooter further with a next-gen upgrade. Such an update will come to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2021. Players who own a copy of the title on PS4 or Xbox One can expect to gain access to the enhanced version at no extra cost. Fans of Metro’s now 10-year old game series can also look forward to a brand-new entry in the future. 4A Games isn’t able to share specifics, but the next installment will launch on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

The studio shared as much in a “Metro 10th Anniversary Studio Update.” First, the team confirmed that next-gen update details will remain under wraps for now. However, the post does tease that faster frame rates, reduced load times, ray-tracing, and better resolution are on the cards.

With regards to the next Metro entry, 4A Games revealed that building the project for Gen 9 consoles and PC necessitates some changes. Most notably, the team is overhauling its engine and renderer, specifically to take full advantage of the new hardware. 4A Games additionally used the update post to reassure fans that Metro remains in good hands. This section of the message reads in part,

…we’re committed to delivering a great story driven single player experience; this is what the Metro series is founded on. As a studio, we want to constantly push ourselves to create bigger and better games, but we also listen to what the fans are saying, and we know what’s important to you. We take our responsibility to the franchise seriously, and we think you’ll be excited about our plans for the next chapter.

Concern from long-time fans arose in August, after the studio announced plans to develop a multiplayer component for Metro. Despite the news’ mixed reception, multiplayer remains an endeavor that 4A Games is committed to completing. The studio’s new relationship with Saber Interactive will allow the crew to explore such ambitions in full, thanks in large part to Embracer Group’s recent acquisition of both companies.

[Source: 4A Games]