DC Universe Online PS5 Version Detailed

DC Universe Online is continuing its reign on PlayStation consoles, which developer Dimensional Ink Games has previously confirmed. The team has also now give some more details on the DC Universe Online PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions that are slated for this holiday season.

Dimensional Ink gave some more information on these ports on its website containing an update on the MMORPG. It detailed how playing on these new systems will naturally give the game a performance boost. No more specific details were given, though, so it remains to be seen what resolution and frame rate it will have on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The studio also noted that it was starting an initiative to work on quality-of-life improvements, which will be a “long-term endeavor.” Some of these tweaks will roll out before the current-gen port, at its launch date, and after over the “course of the next year.” More information on these changes will come later.

However, the game will have the same servers on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, meaning users can keep their characters, friends, purchases, and achievements. Returning players just need to log in with the same PSN or Xbox account.

DCUO has persisted over the years after debuting in January 2011 on PS3 and PC. It also launched alongside the PS4 in 2013 before coming to Xbox One in 2016 and the Switch in 2019. Given the initial release on PS3 and launch title status on PS4, DCUO has always been associated with PlayStation, something that was reflected in its PlayStation-heavy player base. This also makes sense given Daybreak Game Company’s roots as Sony Online Entertainment.