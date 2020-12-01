PlayStation Store’s ‘End of Year’ deals have gone live, bringing discounts to a number of titles including Assassin’s Creed games and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Now that the PlayStation Blog has been consolidated for Europe and North America, prices and discount percentages aren’t mentioned upfront. You’ll need to log into your account and visit https://store.playstation.com/en-us/deals for regional prices.

For starters, here are just some of the games that are on sale, as highlighted by Sony:

Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed® Origins

Assassin’s Creed® Unity

Control

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition

Death Stranding

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition

Far Cry®3 Classic Edition

God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition (please note: this title will leave the promotion early on Monday 14th December)

House Flipper

Injustice™ 2 – Legendary Edition

JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD™

Ratchet & Clank™

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

In the United States, Far Cry New Dawn Complete Edition is on sale for $24.99. This package includes Far Cry 5. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint has also been marked down by 75 percent to $24.99. Elsewhere, RAGE 2‘s Deluxe Edition is available for $23.99, Metro Exodus is available for $22.74, Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition is up for $34.99, Dishonored: The Complete Collection is going for $17.99, and you can grab Shenmue III for $17.99.

The promotion will remain live until Wednesday, December 22nd at 23:59 PDT, 02:59 EDT, 23:59 GMT /23.59 CET. We’ll highlight more deals as they go live.

Grabbing anything on sale? Share your picks with us below.

[Source: PS Blog]