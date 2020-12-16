Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will begin a multiplayer free play week on PS4 and PS5 tomorrow, December 17. There’ll also be XP bonuses on offer for current players.

The free week will take part in two stages. The first stage begins at 10am PT December 17 and runs until December 21. This allows players to try out modes that have been in the game from its launch, or will be introduced during Season One. These include 2v2 Gunfight, Team Deathmatch, Domination, and two featured playlists: Nuketown Holiday 24/7 and Raid the Mall. Nuketown Holiday is a festive version of Nuketown ’84. Unlike other modes, the map stays constant while the game modes change in this playlist. Raid The Mall features two maps, The Pines and Raid, and a variety of 6v6 game modes.

The second part of the week begins on December 21 and ends at 10am PT on December 24. This part will include all of the modes from part one as well as three additional modes. These are Prop Hunt, Combined Arms: Hardpoint, and Fireteam: Dirty Bomb.

Throughout the week, there will be double XP on offer for all players. PS4 and PS5 exclusively get double XP as soon as the free week begins. On December 18, double weapons bonuses begin across all modes too. Finally, on December 22, players can also get Double Battle Pass XP. All three XP bonuses will continue until 10am PT on December 28, although free players will lose their access to the game four days earlier, of course.

Call of Duty: Warzone players don’t miss out either. They’ll get double XP for 24 hours beginning at 10am PT on December 17. There will also be a Double Battle Pass XP period beginning at 10am PT on December 25 and lasting until December 28.

Those who want to take part in the free week can preload the game right now so they’re able to jump straight into the action tomorrow.

[Source: Call of Duty.com]