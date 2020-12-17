CD Projekt RED recently published an apologetic note addressing Cyberpunk 2077‘s unacceptable last-gen versions, and it included a very misleading statement pertaining to refunds.

In its note, CDPR’s management gave the impression that it was offering refunds to players as a goodwill gesture if they don’t want to wait for Cyberpunk 2077 to be patched. But as it turned out, the offer was empty. Neither Sony nor Microsoft were taken on board, resulting in both platform manufacturers denying all requests for refunds after being inundated. The developer then admitted to investors that it has no arrangement with anyone to offer refunds.

I’m sure our readers have already imagined what happened next, so we’ll cut right to the chase. After a day or two of catching flak from everywhere, CDPR is now telling PlayStation owners requesting refunds for digital copies to await further instruction rather than batting them back into Sony’s court.

Those who email CDPR for a refund are met with the following response:

Dear gamer, This is confirmation that we have received your assistance request for refunding a console copy of Cyberpunk 2077. As this email was sent automatically, we kindly ask you not to reply. We’ll get back to you as soon as possible, no later than by the end of 2020, with information regarding next steps. If you own a digital copy of the game on Xbox, visit this Xbox support article for details on how to refund. If you own a digital copy on PlayStation, please wait for us to get back to you. For help with other Cyberpunk 2077-related matters, please visit our Technical Support website.

We sincerely hope that this means the studio is working with Sony to process refunds, and we’re not reading yet another lie.

[Source: Kotaku]