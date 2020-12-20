CD Projekt RED boss Adam Badowski probably didn’t realize that when he ‘Likes’ a tweet, the activity turns up on the Twitter home feeds of his 18K followers. So when he went on a spree ‘liking’ tweets criticizing Sony for delisting Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store, it didn’t go unnoticed.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, who took screenshots of Badowski’s activity, the CDPR executive liked seven (or more) tweets critical of Sony’s decision. As soon as VGC’s article made rounds, Badowski quickly unliked all of them.

One of the tweets Badowski liked suggested that the delisting was unnecessary. Another suggested that no game is perfect and Sony should have just offered refunds while giving players a chance to purchase the title. A third suggested that Sony is angry because of the refunds, and a fourth asked why Sony didn’t met out the same treatment to Marvel’s Avengers.

The last tweet referencing Marvel’s Avengers is best explained by Mike Rose, head of games publisher No More Robots. In a series of tweets, Rose explained that CDPR offered players refunds without taking platform manufacturers on board, resulting in them being inundated with refund requests against their existing policies. In one of its statements, CDPR also seems to pass the blame and suggest that it was counting on Sony and Microsoft to catch the issues during their respective console certification process, which we’ve explained to our readers isn’t the same thing as quality assurance. And, let’s face it, the current state of Cyberpunk 2077 is incomparable to Marvel’s Avengers.

So, it’s understandable then that Sony is probably a little ticked off by CDPR’s handling of the situation. Even the developer’s marketing partner, Microsoft, has now added a disclaimer to Cyberpunk 2077‘s page on its store to warn potential buyers that it’s riddled with issues.

[Source: VGC]