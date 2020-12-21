Gran Turismo 7 is exclusively in development for the PlayStation 5, and for good reason. Developer Polyphony Digital has said that “applying an incredible amount of attention” is its modus operandi, and there will be no compromises when it comes to the upcoming racer.

Speaking at the FIA Gran Turismo Championships 2020, Chief Executive Officer Kazunori Yamauchi said (thanks, Video Games Chronicle):

We always pursue the best at Polyphony Digital. We don’t want to make concessions on anything. We want to deliver the best to everyone. And this is no longer just my thinking, but it’s the mindset of all 200 or so staff at our company. They say in Japan that ‘divinity comes to reside in the details’ and it’s so true. How much attention you pay to the fine details, how to perfect it, hone it to perfection and applying an incredible amount of attention to this, is our production style.

Details about Gran Turismo 7 are still scant, but according to Sony, the game will feature “stunning” visuals, ray tracing, 4K support, HDR support, and a target frame rate of 60 frames-per-second. Players will be able to enter race events, lobbies, and receive invites from friends “extremely quickly,” thanks to the PS5’s ultra high-speed SSD.

“Gran Turismo 7 builds on 22 years of experience to bring you the best features from the history of the franchise,” reads an official description. “Ignite your personal passion for cars with features inspired by the past, present and future of Gran Turismo.”

Gran Turismo 7 is expected to release sometime in 2021.