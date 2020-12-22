Jacqueline Piñol, who plays the ambitious Rio Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, has said that she’s “fascinated” by all the Photo Mode pictures players have been posting on Twitter.

In an interview with GotGame, Piñol said that she was intrigued by the different takes, and she thinks Photo Mode is “one of the most creative things they could do for gaming.” Interestingly, Piñol hasn’t played Miles Morales, but she watched her husband and son play it on a borrowed PlayStation 5.

“I was floored,” Piñol added. “I’m like, I’m watching it like a movie, I’m not actually playing it and my son and my husband are like ‘if you’re not going to play, can we just play and you can watch’ and I’m like, ‘yeah, go, go, go.’ I was just sort of taken aback, you know?”

Elsewhere, Piñol spoke of her experience working with Miles Morales actor Nadji Jeter. She jokingly said that she actually acted like a mom on the game’s set.

“Jeter and I, we had such a good relationship on set,” Piñol continued. “Nadji was real easy to work with. We had a wonderful… I just felt like he was very son-like to me. And I know he’s a man, but I still saw him as a boy, and he would be just like ‘hey mom’ and I was like ‘hey son’ and that’s how we would talk to each other on set. And it helped. It helps build the bond. We had beautiful rehearsals.”

[Source: GotGame]