CD Projekt RED has acknowledged receipt of at least one lawsuit that was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California over Cyberpunk 2077‘s controversial launch.

In a note to investors, the developer said that it will take “vigorous action” to defend itself against claims that it deliberately misled the public regarding the game’s last-gen versions. The note, dated December 25th, reads:

The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter referred to as “the Company”) hereby announces that earlier today it received confirmation from a law firm cooperating with the Company that a civil class action lawsuit had been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California by a law firm acting on behalf of a group of holders of securities traded in the USA under the ticker symbols “OTGLY” and “OTGLF” and based on Company shares. The plaintiffs call for the court to adjudicate whether the actions undertaken by the Company and members of its Management Board in connection with the release of Cyberpunk 2077 constituted a violation of federal laws, i.a. by misleading investors and, consequently, causing them to incur damages. The complaint does not specify the quantity of damages sought. The Company will undertake vigorous action to defend itself against any such claims.

CD Projekt RED has another lawsuit to fight in New York, where Rosen Law has filed a class action suit accusing the studio of making misleading statements and hurting investors.

[Source: CDPR]