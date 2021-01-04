Sony’s Discontinuing Several PS4 Models, According to Japanese Retailer

A notice put out by a Japanese retail outlet claims that Sony is set to discontinue several models of the PlayStation 4.

According to a translation by Twitter user Cheesemeister3k (via Video Games Chronicle), the following models will not be restocked “due to the manufacturer ending production”: 500GB Glacier White, 1TB Jet Black, 1TB Glacier White, 2TB Jet Black, and PS4 Pro 1TB Glacier White.

“Dear customers: due to the manufacturer ending production, the following products will not be restocked.”

・PS4 500GB Glacier White

・PS4 1TB Jet Black

・PS4 1TB Glacier White

・PS4 2TB Jet Black

・PS4 Pro 1TB Glacier White pic.twitter.com/nub3lxcJGX — Cheesemeister (@Cheesemeister3k) January 3, 2021

A month ago, the PS4 Pro product page on PlayStation Direct displayed a message stating, “There are currently no plans to restock this item in the future.” In the absence of an official statement from Sony, there were speculations that the company had discontinued the console’s production. Shortly afterwards, Sony removed the message but the PS4 Pro remains unavailable for purchase via the store. Visitors are greeted with a standard “Out of Stock” notice.

Sony has pledged to support the PS4 for the foreseeable future due to its massive install base. However, the company has also stated that it plans to transition players over to the PS5 “at a scale and pace that we’ve never delivered on before.” For now, expect to see upcoming first-party titles on both the PS4 and PS5. Games for the latter will be built from the ground up.

We’ll update this article if Sony issues a statement.