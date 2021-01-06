Microsoft has sent out a survey to Xbox Series X/S owners to gather some feedback on its new console, and the questionnaire specifically asks respondents if they’d like the feature set that comes with the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller.

As spotted by TechRadar, the survey asks respondents to agree or disagree with the following statement: “I am aware of features on PlayStation controllers that I wish were on the controller that came with this console.” The survey further asks respondents if Xbox Series X feels “next gen.”

The DualSense’s features have not only been well-received by players and critics, they were also praised by Xbox boss Phil Spencer. In a November 2020 interview with The Verge, the executive said:

I applaud what they did with the controller, not actually for — well, I shouldn’t say not for the specifics of the controller, but more than just the specifics of the controller. I think for all of us in the industry, we should learn from each other and the innovation that we all push on, whether it’s distribution of business model like Game Pass, or controller tech, or the Wii back in the day, which clearly had an impact on us when we went off and did Kinect and Sony did the Move. I think all of that innovation is something that we should all be looking at and learning and growing and saying, ‘Okay, what’s really going to break out and become a common part of a platform that developers and players are going to look for?’ Or, ‘What is more vertical around a specific scenario on a specific piece of hardware?’ We’re trying to be eyes open on that. For any technology, whether it’s a controller, or any VR, or anything else…

Developers have separately been praising the DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for helping to take immersion to a new level.

[Source: TechRadar]