Sony confirmed release windows for a number of PlayStation 5 games during its Consumer Electronics Show 2021 presentation. According to the sizzle reel, Ghostwire: Tokyo will release in October 2021, Square Enix’s Project Athia will release in January 2022, and Capcom’s Pragmata will release in 2023.

Both Ghostwire: Tokyo and Project Athia are timed PS5 console exclusives. Pragmata, Capcom’s new multiplatform IP, was originally pegged for a 2022 release but has been pushed into the following year.

Elsewhere, Sony confirmed that Returnal is on track for March 19, 2021, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will also release sometime in March this year, Solar Ash will release in June 2021, Little Devil Inside is set for July 2021, and Stray will launch in October 2021. There’s a lot more coming for PlayStation players this year. While the following titles have yet to be dated, they will all release sometime in 2021: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, God of War: Ragnarok, and Gran Turismo 7.

“With Sony’s technology, ‘Creativity Has No Limits,'” said Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President, and CEO of Sony Corporation. “Our community are networked like never before and are more diverse than they have ever been, and we celebrate and embrace the differing viewpoints and tastes that make up our community,” added Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Alongside the PS5, Sony brought a number of its technologies to the digital event, including 360 Reality Audio Creative Suite, Xperia 5 II 5G-enabled smartphone, Crystal LED display, spatial reality display, “Airpeak” aircraft design, and much more.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the aforementioned games.

[Source: Sony]