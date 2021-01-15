Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War‘s Season One continues with a mid-season Reloaded update. The update brings along a new map, multiplayer mode, Wakizashi sword melee weapon, Zombies mode, and more. Treyarch also went into a lot more details about the upcoming Firebase Z map and other Zombies improvements coming on Febraury 4.

Sanitorium is the new 40-player map based in an experimental Soviet health retreat in the Ural Plains. Ten teams of four players battle to collect and deposit uranium, all while eliminating the other teams. The map includes a range of vehicles, including Gunboats and the Tactical Raft.

Dropkick is a new 6v6 multiplayer mode where the teams need to locate the nuclear briefcase, protecting its nuclear launch codes from the other team. Once a team reaches the score limit, a nuke is triggered to end the game. It’s one of two multiplayer modes rotated into the game today alongside Sanitorium 24/7. Cranked and Onslaught Raid have been added to Zombies mode.

Talking of Zombies, after yesterday’s reveal of the upcoming Firebase Z map for the mode, Treyarch has gone into more detail. Firebase Z is indeed a Vietnam map. So far, Omega and Requiem are covering up the discovery of the dimensional breaches, but an arms race is brewing as Requiem falls behind. At Omega’s newest research outpost, Outpost 25, soldiers can be sent into the Dark Aether to gather Aetherium Crystals. Here Agent Samantha Maxis is being held captive by the Omega Group and Requiem is sent to meet with an Omega informant and free her. Firebase Z will be released on Febraury 4 with more intel to find.

Tombstone Soda will also be joining the game on February 4. If players are downed, this will transform them into a shadow within the Dark Aether. They’ll get weapons to give them a chance to revive themselves, but if their health is completely depleted then they’ll die. Of course, the perk can be upgraded. Tier I lets the shadow form regenerate health. Tier II gives players 60 seconds in downed mode. Tier III will let players drop a Tombstone stash on death that saves weapons, equipment, and resources. Finally, more Zombies Support Scorestreaks will arrive on February 4: Artillery and Napalm Strike.

There will be more multiplayer content coming in Season One too. New Operator Zeyna, a Senegalese DGSE Mobility and Heavy Weapons specialist, will be available on January 21. Call of Duty: Black Ops II‘s multiplayer map Express will arrive in Treyarch’s latest title on February 4. More multiplayer modes like Snipers Only Moshpit and Gunfight variants have also been promised, as well as the start of the Call of Duty League 2021 Season.

At the moment, players can enjoy a Zombies Free Access Week that runs until January 21. There’s also double weapon XP in all Zombies and multiplayers modes in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone until January 19.

[Source: Treyarch Blog (1, 2), Treyarch Studios on Twitter]