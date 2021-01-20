Guerrilla Games has announced that it is shifting its focus towards developing Horizon Forbidden West, and winding down work on Horizon Zero Dawn‘s Complete Edition on PC, which released last August.

A notice on the developer’s website reads:

We’re happy to announce that Patch 1.10 for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is now live! This patch introduces crash fixes and performance improvements that were reported by our community. As our team continues development on our upcoming title Horizon Forbidden West, we are shifting to less frequent updates for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC after this patch. Please note that we will continue to monitor our community spaces as always! We want to thank you all for your continued support and for sending in your crash reports over the past months. The information we received through your reports was invaluable to further investigate and help fix some of the trickier issues that we fixed in Patch 1.10.

Interestingly, as soon as this update was picked up by news outlets, Guerrilla Games updated its website and entirely scrubbed the second paragraph of the statement above. This change was made sometime early this morning (you can find an archived version of the page below). It’s unclear what prompted the developer to alter the notice.

Horizon Forbidden West is in development for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the latter of which will be built from the ground up to utilize new hardware. The game is expected to release sometime towards the end of this year.

[Source: Guerrilla Games (Web Archive)]