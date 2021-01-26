Dying Light 2 Collector’s Edition Leaked Online, Will Cost Around $260

Just a couple of weeks ago, developer Techland promised they’d have more news on upcoming first-person parkour not-a-zombie title Dying Light 2. Nobody expected that news to be a leak of the game’s Collector’s Edition. As spotted by u/LuRo332 on Reddit, the edition was listed for sale on Czech retailer Xzone before being quickly removed.

The Dying Light 2 Collector’s Edition will include a copy of the game, collector’s box, 6 UV stickers, UV flashlight, art book, SteelBook, secret locations map, and a limited figurine depicting protagonist Aidan about to plant a crudely-fashioned weapon into a zombie’s head. There’s also what appears to be a pack of three postcards depicting artwork from the game. The PC version of this edition was priced at CZK 5,555, which is the equivalent of just under $260. It’s unknown whether the PlayStation 4 version will cost a similar amount.

The development of Dying Light 2 has been tumultuous at best. First revealed during Microsoft’s keynote at E3 2018, everything seemed to be going smoothly until the game was delayed indefinitely out of its spring 2020 release window. Since then, development has been described as “a total mess“, with rumors of internal disagreements within the company and a high turnover of staff. This was capped with the departure of Narration Designer Pawel Selinger at the end of last year. His duties were taken over by Piotr Szymanek. Despite all of this, the game is reportedly in the “last stretch” of development.

Set in a European city during the “modern dark ages”, the game takes place 15 years after Dying Light. The pandemic is no longer a short term problem. Players can explore a city that’s four times bigger than its predecessor, Harran, and will be able to make use of improved parkour, combat, and decision making. Techland did originally have plans for four years of post-launch content too, but whether that is still the case remains to be seen. Techland hasn’t commented on the veracity of the leak, but the official looking image hints that more information, hopefully including a release date, is probably coming soon.

